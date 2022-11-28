Hallmark's A Tale Of Two Christmases Has A Message Every People-Pleasing Perfectionist Needs To Hear

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

As Hallmark continues to add to its impressive Christmas movie collection, releasing new movies every weekend during its "Countdown to Christmas," we can't help but notice the valuable life lessons that can be gleaned from each one. Sure, you may not relate to some of the ever-so-common plots, like falling in love with an unlikely character or spending Christmas in a picturesque town. Still, there's a reason you walk away from these movies feeling inspired to make a change.

And if you are a people-pleasing perfectionist, Hallmark's new "A Tale of Two Christmases" is a movie you'll definitely want to feast your eyes on this year. In the film, thanks to Christmas magic, Emma Peterson's story "splits into two possibilities, via Hallmark. In one, she stays in the city and spends Christmas with a successful lawyer she's been crushing on. On the other, she travels home to spend the holiday with her family and her childhood friend.

The different possibilities can be compared to the battle happening in Emma's head — the battle to live a "picture-perfect life" despite her unhappiness. By the end, she ends up ditching the idea of what she thinks her life should look like to the rest of the world, and chooses a path that gives her the most joy. But how does she get there? Emma received a message in "A Tale of Two Christmases" that helped her navigate her people-pleasing perfectionism, and everybody who can relate needs to hear it.