Royal Expert Explains How Kate Middleton Sets Herself Apart From Princess Diana

Diana, Princess of Wales, has gone down in history as one of the most beloved royal family members. When she died in a tragic car accident on August 31, 1997, the whole world gathered in mourning (per Time). Although Princess Diana, known as the "People's Princess" had a difficult separation from her former husband, now King Charles III, Queen Elizabeth II gave a heartfelt tribute to her former daughter-in-law following her death.

"I want to pay tribute to Diana myself. She was an exceptional and gifted human being," shared the queen in a speech to the nation (via Time). "In good times and bad, she never lost her capacity to smile and laugh, nor to inspire others with her warmth and kindness."

Having such an influential mother, it's no surprise that the wives of William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex find themselves compared to the late princess, according to Marca. While Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, has paid tribute to the mother-in-law she never got to meet, a royal expert recently shared how she sets herself apart from the beloved pop culture icon.