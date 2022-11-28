Royal Expert Explains How Kate Middleton Sets Herself Apart From Princess Diana
Diana, Princess of Wales, has gone down in history as one of the most beloved royal family members. When she died in a tragic car accident on August 31, 1997, the whole world gathered in mourning (per Time). Although Princess Diana, known as the "People's Princess" had a difficult separation from her former husband, now King Charles III, Queen Elizabeth II gave a heartfelt tribute to her former daughter-in-law following her death.
"I want to pay tribute to Diana myself. She was an exceptional and gifted human being," shared the queen in a speech to the nation (via Time). "In good times and bad, she never lost her capacity to smile and laugh, nor to inspire others with her warmth and kindness."
Having such an influential mother, it's no surprise that the wives of William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex find themselves compared to the late princess, according to Marca. While Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, has paid tribute to the mother-in-law she never got to meet, a royal expert recently shared how she sets herself apart from the beloved pop culture icon.
Kate is not trying to emulate the late princess
It's not easy to be the daughter-in-law of Princess Diana. She was one of the most beloved royal family members in history. However, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has paved her own way with the title once held by the People's Princess.
For Kate, the comparisons between herself and Diana started early (via Woman & Home). From what she wore, to how she acted, the press was constantly drawing connections between the two. Now, a royal expert has shared how she has worked to set herself apart.
According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, author of the book "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown," while Kate has found inspiration from Princess Diana, she is not trying to emulate the late princess in her new role, according to the Daily Mail.
"She's not letting anything overshadow or overwhelm the Princess of Wales that she wants to be," shared Nicholl. "I think that's very much to her credit and her confidence."