Former Real Housewife Claims She Had A Fling With Prince Harry

While her run on the reality show may not have been successful, "The Real Housewives of D.C." star Catherine Ommaney found herself involved with an extremely successful member of England's royal family.

According to The Sun, Ommaney recently revealed that she had a brief fling with a 21-year-old Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. "We had some mutual friends in the property business and he introduced himself," she told the publication. "Harry was wearing an Australian-style hat that made me laugh, so I asked him, 'What are you doing looking like a twat in that?' I don't think he was used to people taking the Mickey, and once we started talking, it was like there was no one else in the room."

She continued, "We started play fighting and I think we were wrestling on and off for about 15 minutes when I told him I needed to go home," adding, "It was then that he lifted me by my waist off the floor and held me against the wall. He gave me the most incredible, passionate kiss I have ever had in my life."

She wrapped up the story by stating, "Without being arrogant, I think we both quite fancied each other even though he was way too young for me."