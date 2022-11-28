Former Real Housewife Claims She Had A Fling With Prince Harry
Bravo TV's "The Real Housewives" franchises are some of the most successful reality TV shows hitting the airwaves. One of the most successful of the series is "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," which created stars out of people like Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, NeNe Leakes, and even Grammy-award-winning R&B singer and songwriter, Kandi Burruss. There are even shows in Salt Lake City, New York, Beverly Hills, Dallas, Miami, and Dubai, to name a few, that have had their own successes from season to season. Even with all the success of these shows, Season 12 of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" still reigns as queen of the highest ratings due in part to "Teresa Giudice's incredible quotes and the drama she brings to the table," per Screen Rant.
However, not all of them have been as successful. "The Real Housewives of D.C." was canceled after only one season and has a rating of one star on IMDb. A star from the show though suggests she has another claim to fame though — she once dated Prince Harry.
This Real Housewives star claims to have had a brief encounter with the prince
While her run on the reality show may not have been successful, "The Real Housewives of D.C." star Catherine Ommaney found herself involved with an extremely successful member of England's royal family.
According to The Sun, Ommaney recently revealed that she had a brief fling with a 21-year-old Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. "We had some mutual friends in the property business and he introduced himself," she told the publication. "Harry was wearing an Australian-style hat that made me laugh, so I asked him, 'What are you doing looking like a twat in that?' I don't think he was used to people taking the Mickey, and once we started talking, it was like there was no one else in the room."
She continued, "We started play fighting and I think we were wrestling on and off for about 15 minutes when I told him I needed to go home," adding, "It was then that he lifted me by my waist off the floor and held me against the wall. He gave me the most incredible, passionate kiss I have ever had in my life."
She wrapped up the story by stating, "Without being arrogant, I think we both quite fancied each other even though he was way too young for me."