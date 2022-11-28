Merriam-Webster Immortalizes Twitter's Favorite Term By Making It The 2022 Word Of The Year

As we head into the final months of 2022, everyone is releasing their "best of" lists. From thriller books to best movies, 'tis the season to rank things. On Monday morning, Merriam-Webster (yes, the dictionary) jumped into the fray and named what they felt was the Word of the Year (WOTY).

For decades, linguists and word nerds have been coming together to decide what the "Word of the Year" will be. In 1990, Allan Metcalf — a professor of English at MacMurry College in Illinois — told Time he began to wonder why can't the members of the American Dialect Society couldn't choose a word of the year the way the magazine chose a person of the year. When the group met in December 1990, they decided "bushlips" — a portmanteau of "Bush" and "lips" that was used to describe unfulfilled political promises — was their word of the year, per Time. It came from former President George H. W. Bush's infamous promise, "Read my lips: no new taxes."

The tradition continued with more groups like dictionary companies Merriam-Webster and the Oxford English Dictionary picking their own word of the year. But as Book Riot explains, each group has a different method of picking their WOTY. Oxford English Dictionary uses "Oxford Corpus" — their language research program — to gather words from different articles around the internet. Merriam-Webster, however, tracks the popularity of searches on their website, giving a unique look at the words people want to understand (via Book Riot).