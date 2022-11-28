Brandon Beemer Teases His Biggest Days Of Our Lives Storyline In A Long Time

"Days of Our Lives" fans have watched the character of Shawn-Douglas Brady grow up before their eyes. As the son of iconic super couple Bo and Hope Brady, Shawn has been on the radar of fans since his birth (via Soaps.com). Over the years, viewers have seen Shawn grow from a young boy into a teenager, played by Jason Cook, where the character really came into his own by falling in love with Belle Black and really showing his personality. Later, Shawn became a father and a husband as well as a police officer just like his parents before him, and is now portrayed by Brandon Beemer, per Soap Central.

When asked what Shawn's signature storyline on "Days of Our Lives" has been, Beemer told Soap Opera Digest that Shawn's storylines always seem to revolve around his strong love for Belle. "Probably fighting for Belle's love and their love story. That's been his main real storyline," the actor stated. "It's happened multiple times. Like when she got all that money from Sami and started doing her own thing, and Shawn saw her turning into someone who he knew was not her. He had to try to talk some sense into her and guide her back to him," he added.

However, Shawn is about to get another big storyline and Beemer is excited for fans to see it all play out.