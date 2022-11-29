UK's Former Leader Of Counter-Terrorism Says Prince Harry And Meghan Received Serious Threats

When Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, began dating Meghan Markle, there were attacks against the couple almost immediately (via The Guardian). Most of the abuse they were facing came from members of the British media.

Early on, a spokesperson for Prince Harry made a statement that read, "Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle's safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her." The problems with the media became a major struggle for the pair. Harry even said in 2017 that the sooner he married Meghan the better so she could get police protection.

As a result of the constant abuse, Prince Harry and Meghan chose to leave their royal duties and settle into a quieter life in California (via Newsweek). The couple released a statement, "The UK will always be Prince Harry's home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe in. With the lack of police protection, comes too great a personal risk."

Now, a former United Kingdom government official shared that there was a real risk to the safety of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.