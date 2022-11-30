How Productivity Can Negatively Impact Mental Health, According To Professor Cassie Holmes

We are approaching that time of year when "being busy" becomes a whole new monster. Between people holiday shopping earlier than ever, seemingly endless social commitments, and looming end-of-the-year deadlines, it can be hard to find a minute of free time for yourself. Even though excessive busyness can lead to exhaustion and burnout, it usually also connotes something positive. Checking things off your list, getting stuff done, and being productive are all good things, right?

Well, not always. Productivity is very much ingrained in the American way of life, as noted by SELF. As a result, it can be hard to distinguish between positive productivity and "toxic productivity." If you find yourself incapable of relaxing and are constantly coming up with new things to add to your neverending to-do list, this may be a sign that your productivity has become unhealthy, per HuffPost.

While there is no behavior that fully captures this phenomenon, it can often be recognized by feelings of shame or "guilt for not constantly doing something," according to mental health experts. In a recent episode of "The Goop Podcast," Gwenyth Paltrow sat down with UCLA business school professor Cassie Holmes to discuss excessive productivity and the negative impact it can have on mental health.