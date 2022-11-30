Foundational Questions To Ask Yourself When Starting Food Therapy

In the latest episode of "Good Instincts," Dr. Barlow shares how she first attempts to demystify what new clients really want out of their food habits by asking them this: "what do you want" and "how motivated are you?" Dr. Barlow notes that these questions are the first step when beginning food therapy. And the more detailed your answers are, the more you have to work with, she says.

Plus, there is no right or wrong answer. Dr. Barlow lists a few reasons why some seek to change their eating habits: from modeling healthy eating habits for their children, to training for an event, to lowering inflammation, balancing hormones, and improving gut health — or a combination of these and more. The spectrum is vast, but your goals should be your own.

Dr. Barlow also insists that, if your goal is to change your eating habits to change your appearance, your goals should be based on your own needs and body — "not some hot person you found on the internet," she says. There are also healthy ways to lose weight without dieting. "The reason is that these goals have to be rooted in reality in order for them to really work and properly serve you." Reminding yourself to pause, consider your short and long-term goals, and make food choices accordingly is crucial to making progress, the dietician notes. Of course, consult with your doctor or dietician before starting a new food regimen.