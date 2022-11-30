Why Meghan Markle Felt She Could Quit Watching Real Housewives

For the big finale of "Archetypes" Season 1, Meghan Markle brought men into her previously women-only podcast for the very first time. The Duchess of Sussex has welcomed the high-profile likes of Serena Williams, Issa Rae, and Mariah Carey on for a chat over the course of her debut season but, as she explained in "Man-ifesting A Cultural Shift," moving the conversation along also means broadening her scope.

As Meghan acknowledged, "There's more of this population that probably needs to be involved in the same conversation. I'm talking about men and I thought for this final episode, wouldn't it be interesting to sit with some men?" The lucky male guests were Trevor Noah, Andy Cohen, and Judd Apatow, with the former "Suits" star revealing that it was actually her husband, Prince Harry's, idea to bring some men in.

Although her podcast was frequently beset by controversy, "Archetypes" shot to the top of the Spotify charts upon its release, per Variety, confirming that there's still a huge appetite for the royal defector's content. Despite the show's popularity, though, the duchess has no plans to expand her horizons by joining the "Real Housewives" franchise, for instance. In fact, as Meghan informed Cohen, she no longer even watches them.