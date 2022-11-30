Research Finds Unexpected New Stats About Pregnant People And Cannabis

During the midterm elections earlier this month, Missouri and Maryland joined an ever-growing list of states legalizing cannabis. Currently, recreational marijuana use is legal in 21 states as well as in Washington D.C. and Guam, per Business Insider. A recent poll published by Pew Research Center actually shows that 88% of U.S. adults think the drug should be legal for medical and recreational use — a number that has been steady for at least the past year.

As an herbal therapy, marijuana has been found to relieve pain and has even been proven to help reduce nausea symptoms associated with chemotherapy. It's why despite some states not legalizing recreational use, all allow medical marijuana as a cancer treatment. According to Cancer Care, patients can use marijuana to help manage pain, nausea, vomiting, neuropathy, appetite, and weight loss. The Mayo Clinic adds medical marijuana is also widely approved and used for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, ALS, HIV/AIDS, Crohn's disease, epilepsy, glaucoma, multiple sclerosis, and pain and nausea not associated with cancer treatment.

While there is a growing concern over hyperemesis syndrome and cyclical vomiting among heavy marijuana users, a study published by the Journal of Clinical Gastroenterology — which had participants self-report medical marijuana use through the Releaf App — found the majority of patients using cannabis to ease nausea symptoms found relief.

New research has, however, found a troubling trend rising among pregnant people that could have serious effects on a growing fetus, per Healthline.