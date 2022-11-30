The Heartbreaking Death Of Fleetwood Mac Member Christine McVie
Fleetwood Mac, one of the most influential rock bands, has tragically lost one of its members. Christine McVie, singer, songwriter, and keyboardist for the group passed away at 79, as confirmed by her family and reported by Variety.
"On behalf of Christine McVie's family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine's death," her family released in a statement. "She passed away peacefully at [the] hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie."
McVie joined the band in the 1970s and was a key member during their great success alongside Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, and ex-husband, John McVie (via the BBC).
McVie was one of original members of Fleetwood Mac
Christine McVie, born Christine Perfect, was an original member of Fleetwood Mac. She was onboard with the group when it was a British blues-rock band, before Americans Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks joined (via Variety).
The band released a statement on Twitter that read, "There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special, and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed."
McVie wrote the songs Little Lies, Everywhere, Don't Stop, Say You Love Me, and Songbird (per the BBC). She left the band in 1998 but returned in 2014 where she toured the world during the group's revival.