The Heartbreaking Death Of Fleetwood Mac Member Christine McVie

Fleetwood Mac, one of the most influential rock bands, has tragically lost one of its members. Christine McVie, singer, songwriter, and keyboardist for the group passed away at 79, as confirmed by her family and reported by Variety.

"On behalf of Christine McVie's family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine's death," her family released in a statement. "She passed away peacefully at [the] hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie."

McVie joined the band in the 1970s and was a key member during their great success alongside Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, and ex-husband, John McVie (via the BBC).