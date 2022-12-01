What General Hospital Fans Truly Think About Holly's Fiery Fakeout Exit

In the blink of an eye, Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) returned to Port Charles on "General Hospital," stirring up trouble by putting a dent in the diabolical Victor Cassadine's (Charles Shaughnessy) plans and breaking a heart along the way. The former con artist's son, Ethan Lovett (Nathan Parsons), had been taken prisoner by Victor and used to blackmail Holly into helping advance his as yet unrevealed fiendish plan. It involved a necklace made from shards of the Ice Princess, the world's largest uncut diamond. The Ice Princess was originally used as part of Mikkos Cassadine's (John Colicos) weather-controlling machine in 1981, and the megalomaniac planned to blackmail the world with it, first testing it by freezing Port Charles (via Soaps in Depth).

Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) and WSB agent Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) thwarted Mikkos' plans back then. Now, his brother Victor seems to have another scheme in place, necessitating the necklace. Holly was an unwilling pawn in his project, seemingly betraying everyone by shooting Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) and spying on Scorpio and everyone else that could stand in the way of Victor's plot. However, Holly secretly confessed everything to Scorpio. Together, they hatched a scheme to make her useless to Victor whereby she took the necklace, hid out in a remote cabin, and caught fire when the cabin exploded, per Soap Hub.

It was all a ruse, of course, and fans were overjoyed that the good guys finally got one up on the bad guys.