Kendall Jenner's Workout Is Easy To Replicate At Home

The first half of Kendall Jenner's workout consists of a plank or some variation of a plank, so your abs will feel the burn.

To do a regular plank, hoist yourself up onto your forearms and toes, and clench your abs together as you keep your form straight. After 30 seconds, you can rest. Because planks build core strength, planks also promote good posture, and a strong core often helps to mitigate back pain, per Real Simple.

Next comes a high plank. Just like the plank you did before, except this time, you're lifted onto your hands rather than your forearms. Remember, don't drop your hips too low, or lift them too high, as you will not properly target your abs, per Cosmopolitan. Hold for 30 seconds.

Then there's a side plank. You can either stay on your hands or drop down to your forearms if that feels more comfortable. Stacking one foot onto the other, keep your body straight as you hold either hip off of the ground. Hold for 15 seconds on each side.

Now, to make it tougher, add a crunch to the side plank. Raise your free arm over your head, and in one motion, bring your elbow and knee together. Repeat for 5 reps on each side. Side planks are phenomenal for your obliques, per Shape.