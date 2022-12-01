William And Catherine Send A Heartfelt Message To The People Of Boston

William and Catherine Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, landed in Boston on November 30 for their first foreign royal visit since the death of Queen Elizabeth II (via CNN). The main focus of their trip is The Earthshot Prize, an event William launched in 2020 with the help of The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales (via Global Citizen).

The Earthshot Prize was "designed to find and grow the solutions that will repair our planet this decade," as the website reads. The event in Boston on December 2 will feature special appearances from Rami Malek, Catherine O'Hara, and Shailene Woodley, in addition to Sir David Attenborough, Daniel Dae Kim, and Clara Amfo (via The Earthshot Prize). Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox, Chloe and Halle Bailey, and Ellie Goulding will also perform at the event.

While the main focus of the U.S. trip is The Earthshot Prize, William and Kate's itinerary is jam-packed with other outings, including visits to charities and organizations within the city and a tour of the John F Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum (via the Independent). When the royal couple arrived in the Massachusetts capital on Wednesday, they were greeted by hundreds of well-wishers, which prompted the couple to publish a heartfelt statement on social media.