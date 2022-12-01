How A Flaw In The Affordable Care Act Is Preventing Women From Following Up On Concerning Mammograms

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), mammograms are a particular X-ray test used for breast cancer screenings. The CDC recommends women between the ages of 50 and 74 years old screen for breast cancer every two years. This is a protocol women need access to frequently, and the 2-year time frame is simply for women with average risk.

The ACA is helping women receive the necessary mammograms, but a recent study with lead author Dr. Michael Ngo reports it is not enough, via US News. The radiology resident at Boston Medical Center explained, "If the radiologist detects an abnormal finding on the screening image, then additional images and a biopsy are needed to determine if the patient has cancer. The ACA does not mandate insurance to cover the costs of these additional services."

The deductibles can be between $1,400 for one person and $2,800 for families and can discourage one in five women from pursuing additional screenings. In fact, the survey, which interviewed 932 people having breast imaging, found that "about 21% said they would not get indicated imaging if they had to pay a deductible, while around 59% said they would not skip imaging and almost 20% were undecided, " per US News.

Researchers are trying to figure out a way to get funding for those in need to get the follow-up screening they need.