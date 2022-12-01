Jimmy Choo And Timberland's Collaboration Brings Two Iconic Shoe Worlds Together
Shoe junkies rejoice, a new stunning collaboration between two shoe giants just dropped and the results are to die for. One of them is the British brand Jimmy Choo, known for its bespoke shoes combining style and luxury. What started as an atelier in the East End of London in the '90s soon became a globally-recognized enterprise catering to the global elite (via Jimmy Choo). The second brand is Timberland, the American brand that revolutionized the world of waterproof shoes with their original Timberland boots created in 1973, per Timberland.
This marks the second time these brands work together; their first collaborative collection was released in 2020. The 2022 Jimmy Choo x Timberland is inspired by New York City, drawing elements from the city's glamour and urban culture. The brands had the contribution of New York designer Shanel Campbell, who is part of the creative agency Harlem's Fashion Row. This agency is focused on connecting fashion designers from marginalized communities to premier brands in an effort to diversify the fashion industry, per the company's website.
Bringing these collection to life involved a lot of collaboration
Shanel Campbell, one of the designers of this collection, is a Black multidisciplinary artist from the Bronx, New York, per CFDA. Her identity and love for her hometown and its people were at the core of her designs. "Collaborating with two brands was one of the funnest things I've ever done," Campbell said in an interview with Jimmy Choo. "I'm super excited to see fellow New Yorkers wearing the collection." Jimmy Choo's creative director Sandra Choi also enjoyed the collaboration process for this project. "I love to mix it up by getting together with interesting creative minds, combining our DNA to create a beautiful and surprising designs," she said according to her brand's website.
The collection features seven styles including shoes for men and women. One of the most notorious pairs is the 6-inch Crystal Boots, which have a pointed toe and are fully covered in Swaroski crystals. Another vibrant example is the 8-inch Puffer Boot, made of neon pink velvet, available for men and women. The full collection is now being sold online and is expected to become a fan favorite really soon.