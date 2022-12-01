Jimmy Choo And Timberland's Collaboration Brings Two Iconic Shoe Worlds Together

Shoe junkies rejoice, a new stunning collaboration between two shoe giants just dropped and the results are to die for. One of them is the British brand Jimmy Choo, known for its bespoke shoes combining style and luxury. What started as an atelier in the East End of London in the '90s soon became a globally-recognized enterprise catering to the global elite (via Jimmy Choo). The second brand is Timberland, the American brand that revolutionized the world of waterproof shoes with their original Timberland boots created in 1973, per Timberland.

This marks the second time these brands work together; their first collaborative collection was released in 2020. The 2022 Jimmy Choo x Timberland is inspired by New York City, drawing elements from the city's glamour and urban culture. The brands had the contribution of New York designer Shanel Campbell, who is part of the creative agency Harlem's Fashion Row. This agency is focused on connecting fashion designers from marginalized communities to premier brands in an effort to diversify the fashion industry, per the company's website.