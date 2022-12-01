All The Details About The GMA Co-Host Affair Rumors

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, two hosts of "Good Morning America," have allegedly been having an affair over the last several months that has come at the cost of their marriages, Page Six reports. The pair managed to keep the affair a secret at work until tabloid pictures appeared, according to a source.

"They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But they were very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair secret. The producers at 'GMA' are shocked to hear they are having an affair," the source told the publication.

Now, news has broken that Robach and Holmes have separated from their respective spouses, actor Andrew Shue and lawyer Marilee Fiebig. The Daily Mail reports that both of these marriages ended in August. Robach's husband, Shue, was the former star of "Melrose Place," while Fiebig is a successful immigration attorney in New York City.

Adding to the intrigue, a Twitter user found and posted an interesting post Holmes made to his estranged wife on their 10th anniversary in 2020 on Facebook. When he claimed he gave her many reasons to leave him, Holmes emphasized, "That's not hyperbole. I'm not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine a** out the doooooooor."

At this time, it is unclear how the spouses of the anchors found out about the affair. Statements from the former spouses have not been made.