Putin Reportedly Took A Big Fall As Speculation Over Worsening Health Grows

The wellbeing of Russian president Vladimir Putin has been the subject of speculation for years after rumors of his poor health emerged. Some of the allegations are serious: it has been said that Putin has cancer, Parkinson's disease, and mental health illnesses such as dementia, per The New York Times, though none of these purported ailments have been confirmed. Some were quick to question Putin's mental health when Russia invaded Ukraine in February, such as the Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations, Yuriy Sergeyev. "His position, what he's doing, makes us treat him like he has a serious disease," Sergeyev told WNYC's "The Takeaway."

A spokesperson for the Kremlin, Dmitri S. Peskov, also said that "information specialists" from the United States, Ukraine, and Britain were responsible for rumors about Putin's poor health. The director of intelligence for Ukraine's Ministry of Defense told Ukrainian publication Pravda this spring of Putin's alleged cancer diagnosis that, "Yes, we fully confirm this information. He has several serious illnesses, one of which is cancer."

Several intelligence officials, including the director of the C.I.A., William Burns, and head of the British intelligence agency M16, Richard Moore, expressed skepticism at claims of Putin's worsening health at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado in July. "As far as we can tell, he's entirely too healthy," Burns proclaimed. "There is no evidence that Putin is suffering from serious illness," Moore affirmed. Still, allegations continue.