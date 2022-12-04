Why You Shouldn't Use Your Phone While Sitting On The Toilet
Does anyone remember the days when people went about their day without compulsively checking their cell phones for texts and new TikToks? Our devices are so much a part of our daily lives that we feel disconnected if we're away from them for too long. That means they accompany us everywhere, including some very private places. Don't deny it — you've used your phone in the bathroom recently, haven't you? A 2021 survey from sanitizing company Vioguard shows that a startling 73% of people have used their devices while actually sitting on the toilet or standing at a urinal, per PR Newswire. Breaking it down by demographic, Gen Z are the worst offenders, with 93% of respondents between ages 18 and 29 admitting to texting or playing games while doing their business.
It seems like an innocent enough pastime. For generations, people have been finding ways to occupy themselves in the loo while waiting to do what comes naturally. Building a city in "Forge of Empires" isn't that much different from flipping through a book or doing a crossword puzzle. But using your phone on the toilet for extended periods of time can be more harmful than you realize. Not only does the habit put you at risk for illness and infections, it can also make it more difficult to go to the bathroom in the first place.
Keep your phone time short in the bathroom to avoid gut trouble
Apart from the risk of dropping your cell in the toilet, using your phone in the bathroom can actually affect your body. According to experts who spoke to The Washington Post, the position you assume to have a bowel movement puts pressure on the veins around your anus, which can lead to hemorrhoids. So if you're still liking all your friends' Instagram pictures long after you've done your business, you could be setting yourself up for a lot of pain and itching down there.
Another risk of being distracted on the toilet, the outlet adds, is that you may be interfering with your natural process of peristalsis, the contractions that help push out the poop. If you're already prone to constipation, this can make it worse. And yes, there's the ickiness factor, too. According to The Healthy, your phone is pretty much a germ magnet as it is, but using it in the bathroom exposes it even further to bacteria and pathogens from the germ-laden water that sprays when you flush. Sure, you wash your hands afterward, but then you contaminate them again as soon as you pick up the phone.
So if you can't give up the phone habit, then at least minimize the damage by sanitizing your cell daily to prevent germ-borne illnesses. Don't linger in the bathroom, either — if you're not actively pooping, you shouldn't stay on the toilet more than 10 minutes.