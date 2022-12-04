Why You Shouldn't Use Your Phone While Sitting On The Toilet

Apart from the risk of dropping your cell in the toilet, using your phone in the bathroom can actually affect your body. According to experts who spoke to The Washington Post, the position you assume to have a bowel movement puts pressure on the veins around your anus, which can lead to hemorrhoids. So if you're still liking all your friends' Instagram pictures long after you've done your business, you could be setting yourself up for a lot of pain and itching down there.

Another risk of being distracted on the toilet, the outlet adds, is that you may be interfering with your natural process of peristalsis, the contractions that help push out the poop. If you're already prone to constipation, this can make it worse. And yes, there's the ickiness factor, too. According to The Healthy, your phone is pretty much a germ magnet as it is, but using it in the bathroom exposes it even further to bacteria and pathogens from the germ-laden water that sprays when you flush. Sure, you wash your hands afterward, but then you contaminate them again as soon as you pick up the phone.

So if you can't give up the phone habit, then at least minimize the damage by sanitizing your cell daily to prevent germ-borne illnesses. Don't linger in the bathroom, either — if you're not actively pooping, you shouldn't stay on the toilet more than 10 minutes.