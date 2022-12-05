Donald Trump Catches Heat For Suggesting US Constitution Should Be Eliminated

Donald Trump, once the former president of the United States, recently announced that he was making another bid for the White House in the upcoming 2024 election. He shared his intentions with a crowd at his Mar-a-Lago resort (via CNN). "In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," Trump stated. "This will not be my campaign, this will be our campaign all together."

Since his campaign was announced, the 45th president who only served one term in office has faced backlash. Critics of Trump have taken issue with many aspects of his upcoming run, but he found himself facing many complaints following a shocking statement he made about the January 6 insurrection, according to The Washington Post.

Trump claimed that he thought the rioters at the capitol were "treated unconstitutionally." However, this wasn't the last comment he would make about the constitution. Now, the former president is catching heat for making a shocking suggestion about the document.