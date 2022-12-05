What We Know About Kirstie Alley's Death
Emmy award-winning actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71, reports Variety. She was best known for roles in "Cheers," "Drop Dead Gorgeous," and her breakout performance in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" (per IMDb).
An official announcement was made on the star's Twitter and Instagram accounts, written by her children True and Lillie Parker. "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," the announcement says. "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."
The statement goes on to thank the staff at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida, where Alley had been receiving treatment up until her death (per The Independent). Alley, who would have celebrated her 72nd birthday in just a few weeks, was described as having a "passion for life," inspiring those close to her to "live life to the fullest just as she did."
Kirstie Alley's death shocked friends and fans
Few details on Kirstie Alley's death have been made public, as her family requested privacy in their social media statement. According to TMZ, the actress' cancer diagnosis was kept under wraps, and it's still unclear what type of cancer she had.
Friends and fans shared their shock and sadness on social media soon after the news of Alley's death broke. John Travolta, who once starred in the movie "Look Who's Talking" alongside the actress, remembered her in an Instagram post, writing, "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."
Friend Valerie Bertinelli also tweeted her condolences for the star. "Oh Kirstie Rest in Peace," she wrote, with a broken heart emoji. Others, including Jamie Lee Curtis, country singer Travis Tritt, actress Yvette Nicole Brown, and journalist Megyn Kelly also expressed their shock and love for the late actress (per Variety).