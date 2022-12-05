What We Know About Kirstie Alley's Death

Emmy award-winning actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71, reports Variety. She was best known for roles in "Cheers," "Drop Dead Gorgeous," and her breakout performance in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" (per IMDb).

An official announcement was made on the star's Twitter and Instagram accounts, written by her children True and Lillie Parker. "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," the announcement says. "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

The statement goes on to thank the staff at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida, where Alley had been receiving treatment up until her death (per The Independent). Alley, who would have celebrated her 72nd birthday in just a few weeks, was described as having a "passion for life," inspiring those close to her to "live life to the fullest just as she did."