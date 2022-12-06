Buckingham Palace Prepares For King Charles' Coronation With Historic Crown

The new British monarch, King Charles III, will be crowned at his coronation on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey. The event is expected to be lavish, as it "will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," according to Royal.uk. The pageantry will be fit for a king.

During the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, eight gray horses pulled her in the Gold State Coach to Westminster Abbey from Buckingham Palace, where she was dressed in a white satin gown embroidered with silver and gold thread. The late queen was then outfitted with several symbolic items of royal paraphernalia that make up the Crown Jewels, including a bejeweled sword, a scepter, and the sovereign's orb.

But one item reigns supreme over the rest: the crown. While Elizabeth wore the State Diadem to her coronation, she was crowned with another headpiece during the ceremony itself — the same crown that Charles will don on his big day.