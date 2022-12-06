The Gift Of Peace Stars Say They've Been Waiting Years To Work Together - Exclusive Interview

Brennan, you've been in an eclectic slate of movies from "Night at the Museum" to "Curse of Chucky." What are the biggest differences between those kinds of movies and movies like "The Gift of Peace"?

Brennan Elliott: You just took me totally somewhere else, which was great. I take every project, [and] I'm sure Nikki can attest to this. It's a job, and you want to make it the best it can be. The Hallmark Christmas movies are special because of ... not only the content but how they touch [and] affect people. There's that Hallmark universe and how they affect the fans and people that watch them, and they make people feel an escape from their daily lives. It sounds cliché, and I've said this a million times, but it's not. It's true. It's real. When you do a horror movie, there's a different type of audience —

Nikki DeLoach: That's a different type of escape.

Elliott: It's a different type of escape, and there's a place for everyone. That was a totally different experience. All of them are good in their own way, and I enjoy them all. The reason I keep coming back to doing a lot more of these is because I've met so many fans that can say even a, "Thank you, that got me through something."

In the end, what are we doing this for? How big does your house need to be? How much money do you need? How many people need to [watch your projects], and how many awards do you need? That's a reward when someone is maybe going through an illness and going, "That movie you were in, or that movie she was in, or the movie some of these other people are in got me through it."

Actually, we were on our movie, and there was a grip or crew guy who was a huge [fan] ... We're doing "The Gift of Peace," which is a Christmas movie, and he was a "Chucky" fan. I don't know. It's such a different world. It's very hard to say, but the experience is different. I love them all. This one is special to me for a myriad of reasons, but the Christmas movies are special. They really are.