The Verdict In Trump Organization Fraud Trial Is Finally Clear

Former President Donald Trump hasn't let his slew of legal woes impact his upcoming bid for the White House. When Trump announced that he would be running for president again in 2024, he was still being investigated by multiple federal and state-level entities for the January 6 insurrection alone, per CNN.

The January 6 insurrection is not the only legal case looming over Trump as he prepares yet another presidential campaign. There are still investigations pending following the FBI raid of his Mar-a-Lago home (per The Washington Post). The seizure of several classified White House documents continues to cast a dark shadow over Trump's current political plans.

While Trump did win one legal battle, the lawsuit filed against him by his niece Mary Trump who claimed fraud, he hasn't been so lucky with his other legal battles, per The New York Times. There has finally been a ruling in the tax fraud case against the Trump Organization, which did not end in his favor.