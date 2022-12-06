White Christmas Lights Vs. Multi-Colored: Which Is The Right Choice For You?

The holiday season is upon us. So of course there's the timeless holiday décor question: white lights or multi-colored lights? According to Smithsonian Magazine, for decades, holiday trends have cycled in and out, and lights have gone from white to colorful, and back again. These days, people are free to choose whichever style of Christmas lights they prefer, but that doesn't mean we all know how to make the most informed décor decision.

While white lights are certainly classic, according to a Wakefield Research study with 1,000 participants, 62% said they prefer colorful lights to white lights, and 38% like white lights better. While multi-colored lights may have a few more fans than their monochrome competition, it's clear that folks are still split, and there's no one-size-fits-all answer to which lights you should hang up this year.

Depending on where exactly you fall on the scale from Scrooge to Clark Griswold, there are plenty of places you may want to hang Christmas lights this season. Where you're hanging your lights, of course, dictates what lights you should hang. Your personal style should also affect the lights you choose. Ultimately, the great white vs. colorful Christmas light debate isn't just about personal preference. Taking all the important points into consideration can be the difference between a holiday home where "all is calm; all is bright" and a complete clash of Christmas colors.