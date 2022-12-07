Will Emma Samms Ever Bring Holly Back To General Hospital For Good?

Although she didn't know anything about Luke and Laura when she first started playing the character Holly Sutton on "General Hospital," actress Emma Samms has certainly become a fan favorite in the 40 years hence.

The producers of "General Hospital" have strict Covid guidelines in place — so strict that actors Ingo Rademacher and Steve Burton were fired for not complying with the show's vaccine mandate. The show's new health rules were good for Samms, who returned to the role that made her a soap star recently after dealing with long Covid (via People).

Per Michael Fairman TV, Holly has been forced to do the bidding of evildoer Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) because he's holding her son Ethan Lovett (Nathan Parsons) hostage. Victor already proved he was serious when he shot Holly's twin, Paloma, right before her eyes.

Holly and Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) concocted a scheme whereby it would appear that she was so badly burned in a fire that she had to be transported halfway around the world, thereby making her no longer useful to Victor. Before exiting, Holly paid local mobster Selina Wu (Lydia Look) to put an unknown substance in Victor's drink, and Soap Opera Spy theorizes it might be the radioactive element polonium 210, which was previously used on Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary).

What exactly the substance is has yet to be revealed, but Samms discussed whether or not Holly will return to help take down Victor.