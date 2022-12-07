Days Of Our Lives Stars Stephen Nichols And Steve Burton Look Back At Decades Of Same-Soap Encounters

In 1988, actor Steve Burton stepped into the soap opera world for the very first time as Harris Michaels on "Days of Our Lives" (via Soaps She Knows). There, he met Stephen Nichols who'd been carving out his own daytime niche as Steve "Patch" Johnson since 1985, per Soap Central. After a brief stint, Burton played Jason Quartermaine on "General Hospital" for several years until a car accident caused Jason to permanently lose his memory. He changed his name to Jason Morgan and began working as a mafia enforcer.

Patch, meanwhile, started off performing misdeeds for criminals such as Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), but when he fell in love with Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans), the two got embroiled in several exciting adventures. In fact, Kayla and Steve soon became a fan-favorite couple. In 1997, Nichols moved over to "GH" to play Stefan Cassadine (via IMDb). Stefan tried to separate himself from his wicked family, eventually falling in love with Katherine Bell who funnily enough was played by his "DOOL" partner in crime, Evans.

Stefan met his end when he battled Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) and fell off a cliff, per Soaps in Depth. Both men subsequently appeared on "The Young and the Restless," before returning to their respective shows. Burton left "GH" in 2021 and reprised his role as Harris on the digital series, "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem," before joining the main show full-time. The two actors recently looked back on their soap history on social media.