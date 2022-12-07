Princess Catherine Steps Out In Romantic Tiara For The First Time In Years

There's no denying that Kate Middleton is a fashion icon (via Us Weekly). Her style has evolved over her years in the public eye as the wife of William, Prince of Wales. While she has stayed true to her signature style since her college days, life in the royal family has allowed her to play around with some incredible wardrobe and jewelry pieces.

It's through fashion that Kate pays tribute to the late members of the royal family, according to People. She has been seen wearing jewelry that belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, often. She recently wore diamond earrings that once belonged to Diana in a beautiful tribute on Remembrance Day.

While Kate is often wearing beautiful jewels, she rarely steps out in a tiara. There are secret rules for wearing them in the royal family, so it's not as simple as throwing on a pair of diamond earrings (per Marie Claire Australia). However, Kate recently was photographed wearing a tiara and left us all stunned!