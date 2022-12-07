Survey Suggests Breast Cancer Patients' Fertility And Sexual Health Considerations Are Often Overlooked

You don't have to wait until you have breast cancer symptoms to be in the know about this genetic disease. According to MedlinePlus, breast cancer can affect men and women. Cells in the breast tissue restructure and grow uncontrollably, often creating tumors. Regular mammograms are an important way to stay up-to-date on your breast health and possibly detect the early stages of this cancer. Even things like more exercise and less alcohol can lower the risk of diagnosis.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, breast cancer is treated in several ways, and patients often undergo various methods of medication. Different kinds of therapy attack cancerous cells using x-rays and medicine. Other therapy methods aim to cut off the supplies cancer cells need to survive. With different breast cancer treatments come different side effects. Yet the possibility of a patient's fertility and sexual health being disrupted may be the most commonly overlooked.