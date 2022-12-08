The Four Attributes Prince Harry Says Meghan Markle Shares With Princess Diana

It's no secret that Prince Harry was incredibly close to his mom, Princess Diana, even though he was quite young when she died. In the years following her tragic death, Harry has done his best to keep his mother's memory alive, and she always seems to be a driving force behind the things that he does and the decisions that he makes. Since becoming an adult, finding love, and becoming a father, Harry's mother has never been far from his mind and he has often been asked how he thinks his mom would feel about the choices he has made.

After getting engaged to Meghan Markle in 2017, for example, the couple sat down for an interview with BBC News. During that interview, Harry was asked how he thinks his mom would feel about the engagement — and about Markle. "I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, so excited for me. But then, as I said, [she] would've probably been best friends with Meghan," he said. "It is days like today when I really miss having her around and miss being able to share the happy news, but with the [engagement] ring and with everything else that's going on, I'm sure she's with us, jumping up and down somewhere else."

In the new Netflix documentary "Harry & Meghan," the Duke of Sussex talks more about his mom and, at one point, he compared her to his wife.