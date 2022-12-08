Prince Harry's Admission About His Childhood With Princess Diana Is Full Of Emotion

Prince Harry also shared in "Harry & Meghan" that he sees a lot of his late mom, Princess Diana, in his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. "So much of who Meghan is, is so similar to my mom," he sweetly explained, sharing some of the amazing qualities the two embodied. "She has the same compassion, empathy and confidence. She has this warmth about her," he gushed of the former "Suits" star.

It's previously been claimed that one of the reasons Harry fell in love with Meghan was because he saw so many of his mom's sweet nature in her. Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, made the claim to Closer in 2020, explaining (via Perth Now), "Harry went for and married Meghan because she's like Diana. Both women who would always stand up for what they believe in and wouldn't be pushovers."

But, back to the Netflix series, as Harry also delved deeper into his mom's untimely death. "My mum was harassed throughout her life with my dad. But after they separated, the harassment went to new levels," he explained, referring to the way Diana was hounded by the press. He then recalled the controversial move that saw him and William walk behind their mother's coffin, stating, "The U.K. literally swept me and William up as their children. An expectation to see myself and William and I out and about was really hard for the two of us."