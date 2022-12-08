Prince Harry And Prince William's Rift May Widen After A Controversial Inclusion In Netflix Doc

Prince Harry and Prince William haven't seen eye-to-eye on many things in recent years, and the brothers are on two very different roads. While Harry is living in California with his wife and their two children, living their lives apart from the royal family, William and his wife, Kate Middleton, are taking on more royal duties as William in next in line to ascend the throne. In his sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired in March 2021, Harry acknowledged the separation between him and his brother. "We've been through hell together. I mean, we have a shared experience. But, you know, we're on different paths," Harry said at the time, according to E! News. "The relationship is space, at the moment. And, you know, time heals all things, hopefully," he added.

In the time since, the brothers have seen each other only a handful of times, and while there may have appeared to be some glimpses of hope of saving their relationship, William and Harry are still at odds and their relationship is still strained. Royal experts believe that the tensions are only being made worse by Harry's decision to continue talking to the press, to film a documentary, and to release a memoir, according to The New York Times. On December 8, Netflix released the first three episodes of "Harry & Meghan," and royal experts are already predicting a widening rift between William and Harry.