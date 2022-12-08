Prince Harry And Prince William's Rift May Widen After A Controversial Inclusion In Netflix Doc
Prince Harry and Prince William haven't seen eye-to-eye on many things in recent years, and the brothers are on two very different roads. While Harry is living in California with his wife and their two children, living their lives apart from the royal family, William and his wife, Kate Middleton, are taking on more royal duties as William in next in line to ascend the throne. In his sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired in March 2021, Harry acknowledged the separation between him and his brother. "We've been through hell together. I mean, we have a shared experience. But, you know, we're on different paths," Harry said at the time, according to E! News. "The relationship is space, at the moment. And, you know, time heals all things, hopefully," he added.
In the time since, the brothers have seen each other only a handful of times, and while there may have appeared to be some glimpses of hope of saving their relationship, William and Harry are still at odds and their relationship is still strained. Royal experts believe that the tensions are only being made worse by Harry's decision to continue talking to the press, to film a documentary, and to release a memoir, according to The New York Times. On December 8, Netflix released the first three episodes of "Harry & Meghan," and royal experts are already predicting a widening rift between William and Harry.
Prince Harry went against Prince William's wishes
Prince William hasn't had much luck convincing his younger brother not to air out the royal family's dirty laundry, and that appears to be the case when it comes to the new Netflix documentary "Harry & Meghan." As part of the new six-part series, Harry chose have producers include a clip from a controversial interview featuring his late mother, Princess Diana. In 2021, William said that the "Panorama" interview that his mom did many years ago "should never be aired again," according to Vanity Fair. His reasoning? Well, some feel that it was that particular interview that led to Diana's death, according to Page Six. In it, Diana discussed Prince Charles' affair with his now-wife, Camilla Parker Bowles.
In the very first episode of "Harry & Meghan," however, a clip from that interview is included. Harry chose to use that interview to prove his point about being able to speak the truth. "I think we all now know she was deceived into giving the interview, but at the same time she spoke the truth of her experience," Harry said in his Netflix documentary. It seems safe to assume that this will anger William, based on his previous comments on the subject, and could further fracture his relationship with his brother.