Meghan Markle's Practical Reason For Favoring Neutral-Colored Outfits While Living In The UK

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are no strangers to controversy, and the backlash has only seen an uptick since the release of the first half of their six-part Netflix series "Harry & Meghan." Though William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales have yet to make an official statement regarding the new documentary, royal expert Christopher Andersen has his assumptions. ​​"I'm sure he is very, very angry at his brother and cannot understand what he's doing," Andersen explained to Us Weekly. Furthermore, "the sense of betrayal has shifted over to genuine combat mode, because obviously this is a war between [the royals and the Sussexes]."

Meghan and Harry officially started dating in 2016. "It was fantastic, it was absolutely amazing to get to know her as quickly as I did," the Duke of Sussex told the BBC — later reported by CBS News. However, reports of their relationship quickly turned into a barrage of racially driven and sexist harassment specifically directed toward Meghan. In 2021, the pair addressed the abuse in a controversial Oprah interview. "I was trapped but I didn't know I was trapped. Like the rest of my family are, my father and my brother, they are trapped," Harry explained to Oprah, per The Guardian.

Meghan, too — perhaps to an even greater extreme — felt constrained by the rules of the royal family. In Netflix's new inside look at the couple, she explains how those expectations related to her wardrobe, specifically.