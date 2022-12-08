Prince Harry Explains The Cynical Way British Tabloids Work In Royal Family's Favor

It's no secret that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have an unfavorable, if not outright hostile, relationship with the U.K.'s tabloid press (via The U.S. Sun). Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sued British newspapers for breach of privacy. First, Meghan sued Associated Newspapers, which owns the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday, for publishing a private, hand-written letter to her father and won back in 2019 (via Forbes).

Elsewhere, the duchess settled another case brought against the same publisher for an undisclosed amount for copyright infringement against her. And, earlier this year, Harry also sued the Associated Newspapers for libel, after an article alleged that he had attempted to keep details of his battle for private security a secret after Buckingham Palace stripped him and his family of police protection following their defection.

A court ultimately ruled the article was defamatory, per NBC News. During the third episode of their highly-anticipated Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," the Sussexes dove into the inner workings of a press that has threatened their relationship and damaged their mental health, among other things.