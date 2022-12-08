Royal Experts Believe Harry And Meghan's Docuseries Fired Direct Shots At William And Kate

Netflix has finally given us "Harry & Meghan," the docuseries that peeks inside the lives of the royal couple we all want to know more about. Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the rest of the royal family is often under scrutiny, it's no surprise that some folks are already commenting on what the series says about the pair's views of Harry's brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

On the most recent episode of "Palace Confidential," Richard Eden, the diary editor at the Daily Mail, talked about his dismay with the way the series speaks about the royal family. "It's lucky Queen Elizabeth wasn't alive to see this — she would have been horrified," he said. "Anyone who loves the royal family or respects the royal family, don't watch this... It's just offensive on every level, really. It's great PR for Harry and Meghan, they come off brilliantly, it's a sort of hagiography of them."

Eden certainly isn't alone in this opinion, and many think that the Sussexes' perspective in the series isn't just unfair to the royal family as a whole but that the pair specifically turned against William and Kate.