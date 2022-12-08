Fans Tell The List Which Winter Moisturizer Is Best For Dry Skin - Exclusive Survey

Some people might consider winter the most wonderful time of year, but those who deal with dry skin might disagree. According to Harvard Health, factors like low humidity outside and dry air inside can further exacerbate skin that's already on the dry side.

To combat these drying factors, run a humidifier to add moisture back into indoor air, use mild soap and lukewarm water in the shower to gently wash your skin, and moisturize with ingredients that attract and lock in moisture.

If you've been wanting to buy a moisturizer that will help hydrate your dry skin this winter but are apprehensive about spending lots of money, the good news is that many of the most effective moisturizing ingredients are also affordable.

Readers of The List seem to agree. In a survey that asked people what the best winter moisturizer is for dry skin, more than 80% of 602 respondents chose more affordable drugstore moisturizers. Our readers' top pick is even under $20, which is comforting to hear as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is reporting a 4.8% increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of cosmetics from October 2021 to October 2022. That means everything is a bit more expensive these days.

Here are the winter moisturizers our readers voted for.