Alexandra Daddario's Enchanting Mayfair Witches Premiere Dress Confirms Lace Will Dominate 2023

It looks like the trend forecasters of the world were right: Lace is, in fact, going to be one of the biggest fashion trends of 2023 (via Who What Wear). How can we be so sure? Well, actress Alexandra Daddario stunned on the red carpet at the premiere of her new AMC+ series, "Mayfair Witches," and it's pretty clear that, with just one stunning look, lace is officially in (via Daily Mail).

Daddario is far from the first person to suggest that lace is about to have a major moment. There has been buzz throughout the fashion world that 2023 will be a year of lace, and, according to Editorialist, it will be popping straight off the Chanel runway and into our closets.

Even so, many folks hear "lace" and think of an old-fashioned wedding dress or Grandma's old doilies. But lots of stars, like supermodel Bella Hadid, have begun sporting the classic fabric with an updated twist. All shades and styles of lace will be on-trend this coming year, but Daddario's choice of black lace, in particular, will be making a splash.

Based on this stunning ensemble, we can definitely see why.