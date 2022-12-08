Alexandra Daddario's Enchanting Mayfair Witches Premiere Dress Confirms Lace Will Dominate 2023
It looks like the trend forecasters of the world were right: Lace is, in fact, going to be one of the biggest fashion trends of 2023 (via Who What Wear). How can we be so sure? Well, actress Alexandra Daddario stunned on the red carpet at the premiere of her new AMC+ series, "Mayfair Witches," and it's pretty clear that, with just one stunning look, lace is officially in (via Daily Mail).
Daddario is far from the first person to suggest that lace is about to have a major moment. There has been buzz throughout the fashion world that 2023 will be a year of lace, and, according to Editorialist, it will be popping straight off the Chanel runway and into our closets.
Even so, many folks hear "lace" and think of an old-fashioned wedding dress or Grandma's old doilies. But lots of stars, like supermodel Bella Hadid, have begun sporting the classic fabric with an updated twist. All shades and styles of lace will be on-trend this coming year, but Daddario's choice of black lace, in particular, will be making a splash.
Based on this stunning ensemble, we can definitely see why.
Alexandra Daddario's lacey red carpet statement
Alexandra Daddario's off-the-shoulder, black-and-gold gown, decked out in copious amounts of lace, was fabulously ornate and dramatic. Her dark twist on the classic fabric — when paired with dark makeup, a simple choker, and slicked-back hair — helped it look modern and cool. According to a reporter for The List who attended the premiere, the dress made quite a statement, and all eyes were on her. It wasn't just the onlookers who loved the gown, though. The "White Lotus" actress herself had a lot of fun swishing the gold skirt of her frock as she walked the red carpet.
It's pretty clear why Daddario decided to break out this wonderfully goth ensemble for the premiere of "Mayfair Witches." The new show, which premieres on Jan. 8, 2023, on AMC and AMC+, is based on a book series by horror novelist Anne Rice, who also wrote "Interview With a Vampire" (via Daily Mail). It follows a neurosurgeon, played by Daddario, who discovers that she comes from a family of witches and has inherited their powers (via Bloody Disgusting).
It's safe to say that we're adding both "Mayfair Witches" and the modern lace trend to the list of things we're most excited about for 2023.