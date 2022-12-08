How To Dodge Unwanted Questions About Your Dating Life This Holiday Season, Per A Neuropsychologist

If, despite your best efforts, you can't seem to shake the questions about your love life during the holidays, Dr. Sanam Hafeez also suggested on "The Everygirl Podcast" that you can bring a friend to whatever family event or celebration you're attending. "All of us have a single friend [...] who either doesn't want to go home, can't afford to go home, [...] or doesn't like home," she says, noting that having a friend with you can help you dodge those unwanted questions during the event. Even if the nosiness about your relationship status continues, Dr. Hafeez says that you and your friend can take a break, go for a walk, or even grab a drink outside of the house and get some moments of relief together while enjoying their company.

Regardless of how you choose to deal with questions about it, being single during the holidays is totally valid and more than okay. On the podcast, Dr. Hafeez explains that the season tends to make people feel like they shouldn't be single because of all the movies, social media posts, and advertisements that show you pictures of happy couples together during this time. "[A]lmost everyone is struggling on some level with their relationship. There is no such thing as a perfectly happy couple. [...] It's so easy to think that everyone seems to have someone, but you have no idea what's going on behind closed doors," she says. With these reminders in mind, you can go into the holiday season feeling proud of who you are — and prepared to share that with anyone who questions you.