The Daily Supplement People Swear By For Stress Management

Meditation, self-care, and time spent in nature are all ways to lower the stress dial. But did you know there are daily supplements that can also keep you on track by alleviating the effects of stress? Cortisol levels are the primary biological marker of stress in the body, and several studies have found consistently high amounts contribute to chronic disease.

Everyone feels stressed. It's a natural part of life, but how you've learned to respond to it will determine the degree to which it affects your well-being. Several lifestyle factors should be addressed first, but supplements are another way to assist the body into a calmer, more balanced state. Recently, an increasing amount of studies (via the National Library of Medicine) have found that supplementing with adaptogens increases the body's resistance to stress while providing a stimulating effect that reduces fatigue.

How do adaptogens differ from vitamins? Adaptogens are plants, herbs, or mushrooms that rebalance the body into homeostasis by helping it adapt to stressors and lowering cortisol, per Cleveland Clinic. Vitamin supplements, on the other hand, are essential for your body to function, according to Medical News Today. Vitamins can come from a whole food source, but most are in the form of synthetic supplements.

Adaptogens are popular in the health and wellness world because they typically come from a natural plant-based source. Moon Juice is riding that wave with its authentic line of adaptogenic powders and supplements.