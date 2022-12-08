What Are The Benefits Of Sleep Meditation?

Despite its roots in ancient times, the practice of meditation has been researched for its physiological effects on modern-day people in the modern-day world. Per Psychology Today, meditation could have been practiced as long ago as 5,000 BCE. Meditation then became the subject of scientific study in the West in the 1960s, and the practice proliferated in the United States from there.

While some tend to associate meditation with Buddhism, and meditation is indeed a significant practice within the religion, other religions such as Judaism, Islam, Hinduism (considered the origin of spiritual meditation practice), and even some Christian practices each share some form of meditation. But how have ancient meditation practices transformed today? Meditation's proven benefits have now married ancient religion with modern science.

While meditation used to be considered a religious and spiritual practice, it is now being used as a contemporary (and significantly more secular) "wellness" tool (via Psych Central), a practice that studies have shown can relieve stress, balance emotions, control pain, and improve your quality of sleep, per the National Library of Medicine. And meditation has become almost synonymous with better sleep: there are tons of meditation apps on the market (via Medical News Today), and one of the most popular, Headspace, reached two million paid subscribers in 2020 (via Business of Apps). Well, then how can meditation soothe your sleep?