What We Know About Celine Dion's Heartbreaking Diagnosis

Celine Dion is perhaps one of the most notable singers of our time. The French-Canadian vocalist has had a musical career spanning decades. In 1981, when she was 13, she made her television debut when she sang on a talk show. Soon, the singer became a global sensation, and, by 25, her rendition of "Beauty and the Beast" with Peabo Bryson had won a Golden Globe in 1992, an Oscar in 1992, and a Grammy in 1993.

Dion also catapulted the "Titanic" soundtrack into legendary territory with "My Heart Will Go On," when it charted at No. 1 for about four months. The song itself debuted at No. 1 on the charts. As fate would have it, Dion was not into the song, though it is now, perhaps, what she's most famous for. The single earned an Oscar, a Golden Globe, as well as four Grammys in 1999, per Vogue France. Dion has won five Grammys and earned 16 Grammy nominations in total throughout her career.

But, for many years, Dion has faced a series of health battles. After postponing a tour in 2020 due to the pandemic, she rescheduled shows for the beginning of 2022, however, those shows have not come to fruition, per NPR. She apologized to her fans on Instagram in April 2022.

Dion then posted again in early December 2022, updating the world on her health.