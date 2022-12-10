Fans Tell The List Their Pick For Best Drugstore Setting Powder - Exclusive Survey

With the cost of just about everything going up due to global inflation, saving money anywhere you can is probably a good idea. In fact, CNBC reports that we spent $445 less per month on the same goods and services a year ago than we're paying today. Ouch! It seems like everyone is cutting back, and one way to do so is to switch over to more affordable drugstore makeup.

According to a February 2022 Nielsen IQ report, the cost per unit of cosmetic and nail products has gone up by 19% in the past year. Glossy even reports that the term "dupe" saw a 40% spike in Google queries across the world as of June 2022 when compared to the same period in 2021. Apps like Brandefy that help customers compare high-end makeup products to similar affordable options are also seeing an uptick in usage from people looking to save money.

However, if the thought of letting go of your holy grail setting powder is giving you anxiety, then fear not. The List surveyed our readers on their pick for the best drugstore setting powder and got recommendations for products that are guaranteed to replace your old favorites — with the top pick being from a well-respected and very popular beauty brand.