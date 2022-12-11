Here's What You Need To Know About How Candles Are Really Made

Candles are something we turn to on birthdays, special anniversaries, Christmas, and even religious ceremonies. They're the radiant, relaxing, and oftentimes sweet-smelling backdrop to cherished moments in our lives. It's hard to resist the urge to spend a few extra minutes in the candle aisle at the store, perusing the many different designs and scents.

The history of candle-making is an interesting one. What began as our ancestors soaking twigs in animal fat has now evolved into a science and art all of its own, according to Made How. While over time animal fat was moved to the back of the shelves as a less preferred base for candles, the petroleum-based paraffin grew in popularity. Today, there are many different kinds of wax that both professional and amateur candle-makers use, some of which include beeswax, coconut wax, and soy wax, per Homesick.

One thing that likely crosses most of our minds when we purchase a brand new candle is what goes into making one. Here's what you need to know about how they're crafted.