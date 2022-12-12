Michelle Argyris Talks Lifetime's Record Breaking Christmas - Exclusive Interview

You had such great chemistry with Andrew Bushell in the movie. What was it like working with him?

Andrew is the sweetest, most prepared actor on set. Andrew knew all of his lines inside and out before we even started the movie. I had never had a co-star do that before, so I super appreciate that because I also have a lot of dialogue to memorize and learn on the fly. I learn mine a little more on the fly because there's so much, and I can't memorize 150 pages in a couple days 'cause there's a very short turnaround. We'll book a movie, and then it starts filming four days later, and you get handed the script and you're like, "Whoa, okay, how can I organize this?"

I re-read it over and over again to understand the character and what's going on in each scene. Then [I] take it day by day and literally moment by moment. It's all you can do, especially when you're in every scene and you don't have time. I would memorize dialogue for the next scene while I was in the hair and makeup chair changing, because nothing's done in order. I'd be like, "Andrew, can we run it once or twice before we run on?" Because we need that support. So the fact that Andrew knew his lines was very helpful.

Do you have any favorite moments from the set of "Record Breaking Christmas"?

Oh, gosh. The kissing days, of course! It's so funny because I was so single for so long, and I'd make jokes with Andrew, like, "Today's the kissing day. Get ready." And he would laugh. It's always so nice, whether it's a kiss or a hug or an intimate moment. It's nice to look into somebody's eyes and just be there with them. You don't even have to say much. Sure, we have some dialogue, but those scenes really pull me in because I get to feel like I'm existing in a space with someone for a moment. You can get lost and forget that the cameras are there and enjoy two people, characters, falling in love.

As the viewer, especially with these Christmas movies, if there's no chemistry, then you don't have a movie. So even if you mess up lines, it doesn't matter. If we're a little sloppy with this or that, it doesn't matter if you can feel the joy and the love within characters. I call it the play where you can throw the lines away, look at your co-star, and be like, "Let's play and see what comes out." I don't like it to be too structured. I love it to be off the cuff and spontaneous because then you're really having a moment with your co-stars.