The Young And The Restless Star Melissa Ordway's Birthday Tribute To Her Little Girl Will Leave Your Heart Meltiing
Parenthood hasn't been an easy journey for Abby Newman Abbott Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) on "The Young and the Restless." Every step of the way, from conception to delivery to raising her son, has been one stressful ordeal after another. Abby wanted to start a family with her husband Chance Chancellor (then Donny Boaz). However, reproductive issues caused a delay. Ultimately, Abby found a surrogate, and she used her close friend, Devon Hamilton (Bryton James), as a sperm donor (via Soaps In Depth).
To make matters even worse, the surrogate, Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes), was kidnapped toward the end of the pregnancy by Abby's ex-husband, Ben "Stitch" Rayburn (Sean Carrigan). Luckily, the baby was delivered safely, and there wasn't any physical harm done to either him or the surrogate mother (via Soap Dirt).
However, lately, things have been more stressful than ever for Abby and her family. First off, Abby and Devon had an affair, with her husband Chance walking in on them in the act. Her marriage is now over, and the custody status of her son is up in the air. Thankfully, even though her family life on the show is in shambles, offscreen Ordway is sharing a monumental milestone about her real-life daughter, Sophie.
Many of Ordway's costars helped celebrate her daughter
Melissa Ordway recently took to Instagram to pen a sweet post in honor of her daughter's fifth birthday. She wrote: "5 years ago today, at 10:38 am an angel was born. She surprised us 5 weeks early. But that's the thing about Sophie, she's constantly surprising us." Attached was a video from the day Sophie was born via C-section. The clip also showed Ordway holding her daughter and bringing Sophie home for the first time.
It's a touching tribute following the little girl's unexpected arrival into this world, a delivery that came before Ordway even had an opportunity to enjoy her own baby shower, as People reported at the time. "The Young and the Restless" star continued her tribute by enthusing that "Sophie has been described as 'an interesting bird.' A pretty accurate description in my opinion. But more than that, she's kind, loves Jesus, hilarious, [and] an amazing dance partner (she's always down to dance). She's smart, honest, a great friend and she's the best little sister. I could go on and on."
The video Ordway included in the post also featured many cute bonding moments over the years between both of her children. Besides her own words, many of Ordway's costars chimed in, in the comments, to wish Sophie a happy birthday, including Ordway's TV sister, Amelia Heinle (Victoria Newman), Bryton James, Christel Khalil (Lily Winters), and even the legendary Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren Fenmore).