The Young And The Restless Star Melissa Ordway's Birthday Tribute To Her Little Girl Will Leave Your Heart Meltiing

Parenthood hasn't been an easy journey for Abby Newman Abbott Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) on "The Young and the Restless." Every step of the way, from conception to delivery to raising her son, has been one stressful ordeal after another. Abby wanted to start a family with her husband Chance Chancellor (then Donny Boaz). However, reproductive issues caused a delay. Ultimately, Abby found a surrogate, and she used her close friend, Devon Hamilton (Bryton James), as a sperm donor (via Soaps In Depth).

To make matters even worse, the surrogate, Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes), was kidnapped toward the end of the pregnancy by Abby's ex-husband, Ben "Stitch" Rayburn (Sean Carrigan). Luckily, the baby was delivered safely, and there wasn't any physical harm done to either him or the surrogate mother (via Soap Dirt).

However, lately, things have been more stressful than ever for Abby and her family. First off, Abby and Devon had an affair, with her husband Chance walking in on them in the act. Her marriage is now over, and the custody status of her son is up in the air. Thankfully, even though her family life on the show is in shambles, offscreen Ordway is sharing a monumental milestone about her real-life daughter, Sophie.