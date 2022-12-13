The Best Type Of Eyeshadow, According To 44% Of People - The List Survey

With the weather getting colder and our social calendars filling up, what better time to practice our makeup routine than now? From YouTube series like Vogue's Beauty Secrets to a myriad of TikTok tutorials, the beauty industry is seemingly booming now more than ever before.

In fact, Statista reported that, as of 2022, the United States brings in the most revenue in the beauty and personal care market than anywhere in the world, at about $87 billion. And, with online shopping at our fingertips, we can have the latest makeup products on our doorstep within no time.

One of the most tried-and-true makeup products on the market is eyeshadow, which has come a long way since it was first seen in Ancient Egypt and known as "kohl." It started to gain popularity over the 20th century, and today's products are more technologically advanced than ever before, with shade-shifting shimmers and liquid-to-powder options that seem to work like magic.

As we reflect on the year's best eyeshadows, readers may be surprised to see that a classic version of the product is the one that's the top favorite.