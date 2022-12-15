New Report Links Abortion Restrictions To Higher Maternal And Infant Mortality Rates

Long before Woe v. Rade was overturned, medical professionals were already warning the public about the perils of restricting abortion. Whitney Rice, the Director of the Center for Reproductive Health Research in the Southeast at Emory University, informed CNN that it would lead to an increase in people seeking out "unsafe ways of terminating a pregnancy," which in turn could have "harmful consequences."

Rice also noted that pregnant people would have no choice but to "continue pregnancies to term and could have a risk of infant health outcomes that include low birth weight, preterm birth, or may have a risk of maternal mortality." In fact, the United States already has an alarmingly high maternal mortality rate thanks to unsafe abortions (via WHO). According to the CDC, as of 2020, there were 24 deaths per 100,000 live births.

Ironically, research also shows that states that have imposed abortion bans fare the worst when it comes to providing adequate social services to women and infants, per an analysis from The New York Times. Now that it's been months since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, experts may have been proven right. Newly-released findings suggest that state abortion bans have an adverse impact on maternal and infant mortality rates.