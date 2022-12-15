Why Prince William Terrified Prince Harry Over His Decision To Leave The Royal Family

Rumors of a rift between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his older brother William, Prince of Wales, have been spreading like wildfire since Harry and Meghan chose to step down as working Royals and relocate to Canada (and later to the U.S.). But now, thanks to revelations made by Harry in his newly-released docuseries on Netflix, Harry and Meghan, we now know that these rumors were not unfounded. They were based in very real truth (via People).

In a candid and open conversation, Prince Harry becomes visibly emotional when discussing what happened when he told his family that he and his wife planned to relocate to get away from the ceaseless coverage of the British media, which was impeding the couple's ability to live comfortably and was also poorly affecting Meghan's mental health. After Harry had made his intentions known via an email to his father, the then-Prince Charles, current King Charles III, the late Queen Elizabeth II called an urgent meeting to discuss what the new role of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be.

And it was during this meeting, Harry says, that he experienced a side of his brother William he had not seen before.