How Josh Duggar Will Spend His First Holiday Season In Federal Prison
Disgraced "19 Kids and Counting" star Josh Duggar will reportedly not have a very merry Christmas this year. Duggar, who was sentenced to just over 12 years in prison for charges related to child pornography, as reported by NPR, has been enduring lonely holidays ever since he first found himself behind bars. During Christmas of 2021, for instance, The U.S. Sun reported that he had to celebrate the festive season all on his lonesome, as the former reality star was stuck in solitary confinement at a detention center in Arkansas.
While Duggar was served "a little special something," he had to feast on it away from his fellow inmates because of the nature of his crimes. "People in solitary do not get to eat with others," a source explained to the outlet. "They get served alone in their cell." Still, at least "they get the same food everyone else does." Thanksgiving fared slightly better for him, with InTouch Weekly noting that Duggar got to indulge in special meals (including turkey!) and partake in recreational activities. Christmas 2022 won't be any different.
Josh Duggar's first holiday season in federal prison looks bleak
This year marks the first time Josh Duggar will be spending the holidays in prison proper. According to Radar Online, FCI Seagoville in Texas, where the disgraced reality star is serving his lengthy sentence, will get to feast on traditional Christmas dishes like ham, mashed potatoes, and casserole. The facility also reportedly confirmed that Duggar and his fellow inmates would be afforded "a recreational music band playing holiday music" and board games for the festivities.
Likewise, The U.S. Sun reports that Duggar has been granted visitation rights, so he'll likely see his wife, Anna Duggar, for the new year. The "19 Kids and Counting" alum will also get the opportunity to feast on grilled steak, fruit, and pie. Josh's holiday plans may sound relatively pleasant, but his family can't say the same. An insider told Radar Online that the other Duggars are "in chaos and fighting." In fact, "Most of the siblings can't bear to be in the same room together."
And, while Anna is not on good terms with her husband's parents, there's still a chance that she'll see them for the holidays. "There has been a family divide since Duggar was convicted, but she may see Jim Bob and Michelle in Arkansas for Christmas," a source told InTouch Weekly. They added, "She's not ready to see everyone, but the kids miss their cousins, and Anna's priority is making sure her seven children have a wonderful holiday."