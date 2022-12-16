How Josh Duggar Will Spend His First Holiday Season In Federal Prison

This year marks the first time Josh Duggar will be spending the holidays in prison proper. According to Radar Online, FCI Seagoville in Texas, where the disgraced reality star is serving his lengthy sentence, will get to feast on traditional Christmas dishes like ham, mashed potatoes, and casserole. The facility also reportedly confirmed that Duggar and his fellow inmates would be afforded "a recreational music band playing holiday music" and board games for the festivities.

Likewise, The U.S. Sun reports that Duggar has been granted visitation rights, so he'll likely see his wife, Anna Duggar, for the new year. The "19 Kids and Counting" alum will also get the opportunity to feast on grilled steak, fruit, and pie. Josh's holiday plans may sound relatively pleasant, but his family can't say the same. An insider told Radar Online that the other Duggars are "in chaos and fighting." In fact, "Most of the siblings can't bear to be in the same room together."

And, while Anna is not on good terms with her husband's parents, there's still a chance that she'll see them for the holidays. "There has been a family divide since Duggar was convicted, but she may see Jim Bob and Michelle in Arkansas for Christmas," a source told InTouch Weekly. They added, "She's not ready to see everyone, but the kids miss their cousins, and Anna's priority is making sure her seven children have a wonderful holiday."