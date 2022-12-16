Joe Biden Seems To Poke Fun At Donald Trump's Curious NFT Announcement

Former US President Donald Trump, author of "The Art of the Deal," former host of reality series "The Apprentice," and now candidate for the United States 2024 presidency in his third bid for the role, has introduced his latest business endeavor to the world. One day prior, Trump took to his social media app, Truth Social, to post about a forthcoming announcement. "AMERICA NEEDS A SUPERHERO! I will be making a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT tomorrow. Thank you!" the post read.

Then, the big reveal: Trump has released a collection of NFT "trading cards," featuring himself dressed as various heroic tropes. Each costs $99, and appears to have been sold out at the time of writing. The website reads "All you need is an email address and a credit card to start collecting 1, 10, 20 or 100. Instantly become part of a new league of collectors." Per The New York Times, money earned through the trading cards via a licensing deal will go to Trump himself, and not his campaign for presidency. Those who purchased the cards were also entered in a sweepstakes where prizes include meeting the former president. Donald Trump is not, however, the first Trump to wade into the world of NFTs. Melania Trump also released a collection of NFTs almost a year ago to the day, where an undisclosed portion of the proceeds were allegedly directed toward children in need.