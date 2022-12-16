Joe Biden Seems To Poke Fun At Donald Trump's Curious NFT Announcement
Former US President Donald Trump, author of "The Art of the Deal," former host of reality series "The Apprentice," and now candidate for the United States 2024 presidency in his third bid for the role, has introduced his latest business endeavor to the world. One day prior, Trump took to his social media app, Truth Social, to post about a forthcoming announcement. "AMERICA NEEDS A SUPERHERO! I will be making a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT tomorrow. Thank you!" the post read.
Then, the big reveal: Trump has released a collection of NFT "trading cards," featuring himself dressed as various heroic tropes. Each costs $99, and appears to have been sold out at the time of writing. The website reads "All you need is an email address and a credit card to start collecting 1, 10, 20 or 100. Instantly become part of a new league of collectors." Per The New York Times, money earned through the trading cards via a licensing deal will go to Trump himself, and not his campaign for presidency. Those who purchased the cards were also entered in a sweepstakes where prizes include meeting the former president. Donald Trump is not, however, the first Trump to wade into the world of NFTs. Melania Trump also released a collection of NFTs almost a year ago to the day, where an undisclosed portion of the proceeds were allegedly directed toward children in need.
The online response to Trump's NFT collection has been swift
Across the internet, social media users everywhere had much to say about Trump's NFT "trading cards" collection. Both critics and fans of Trump shared perplexity in a rare moment of solidarity, per Axios. "Whoever advised him on that, I'd fire him immediately," said Michael Flynn, Trump's former national security advisor, told the "Prophets and Patriots" podcast. Russ Choma, an investigative reporter for Mother Jones, said on Twitter: "It's really hard to emphasize how weird Trump's NFT announcement was today." And one important political figure also chimed in with some not-so-subtle commentary of his own.
President Joe Biden took to Twitter to tease Trump about the NFTs and share his recent accomplishments. "I had some MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS the last couple of weeks, too ..." the tweet begins, mirroring Trump's post. "Inflation's easing, I just signed the Respect for Marriage Act, We brought Brittney Griner home, Gas prices are lower than a year ago, 10,000 new high-paying jobs in Arizona." One Twitter user, a former Trump-supporter and political opinion writer, per his bio, responded in a tweet: "Much better than digital cards Mr President."